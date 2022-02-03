Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,200. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

