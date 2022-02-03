Analysts Set Expectations for KBC Group NV’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for KBC Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year.

Get KBC Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.