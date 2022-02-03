Analysts Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $294.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.