Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,261.89

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($16.97).

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.71) to GBX 810 ($10.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.29) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($307,206.24). In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,054 shares of company stock worth $45,546,337.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 69.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 891.03. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.