Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price at $1,765.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,765.00.

STJPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.84) to GBX 1,765 ($23.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.