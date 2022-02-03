Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

PLAN traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 91,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,462. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

