Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

NYSE PLAN opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

