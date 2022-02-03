Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $16.89. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 57,202 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

