Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $16.89. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 57,202 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $801.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.