Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

