Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

FINS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 34,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

