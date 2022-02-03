Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,336.88 ($44.86).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,218.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,321.50 ($44.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,091.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,984.50. The stock has a market cap of £44.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.07).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

