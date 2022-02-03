Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.