ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 78,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,052. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.