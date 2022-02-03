ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61. 2,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 81,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

