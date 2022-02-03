Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,285.50 ($17.28) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,277.28 ($17.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51). The firm has a market cap of £12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,372.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,412.61.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.