Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

