Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ballast Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

