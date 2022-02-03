Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Purchases 125,000 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 24th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,599 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,413.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

