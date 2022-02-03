Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Aramark has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ARMK stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $35.07. 2,035,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,185. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

