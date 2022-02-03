ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

ArcBest stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

