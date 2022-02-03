ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

