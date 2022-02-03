Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

