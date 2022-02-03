Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,314 shares of company stock valued at $32,068,870 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

