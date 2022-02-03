Argon Achieves Market Cap of $599,537.06 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $599,537.06 and $73,360.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,754,606 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

