Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARHS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

ARHS stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

