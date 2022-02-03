Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

