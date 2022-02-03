Arionum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Arionum has a total market cap of $58,452.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

