Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.61. Approximately 210,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 252,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

