Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,399 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

