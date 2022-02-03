Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 143 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $3,276,332. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

