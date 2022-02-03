Arizona State Retirement System Sells 417 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
QRVO opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
