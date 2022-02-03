Arizona State Retirement System Sells 417 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.