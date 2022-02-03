Arizona State Retirement System Sells 98 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.05 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

