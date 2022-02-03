ARMOR Price Up 15.7% This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $82,961.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.