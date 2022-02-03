Arnold W. Donald Sells 95,796 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

