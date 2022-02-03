Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 94.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.