Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.