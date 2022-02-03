Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $27.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.04 million.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

