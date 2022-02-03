Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Neogen worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.