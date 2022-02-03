Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,246,085 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Gerdau worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

