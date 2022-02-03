Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 149,569 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,569 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teradata by 542.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Teradata stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.