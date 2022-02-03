Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 530,726 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 530,726 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $968.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.