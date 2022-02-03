Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 84,016 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Cars.com worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth $137,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth $199,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

