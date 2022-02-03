Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 871,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

