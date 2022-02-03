Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,880,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

