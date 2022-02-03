Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

APAM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,542. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

