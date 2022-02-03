Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.67. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

