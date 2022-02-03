Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Ashland Global stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

