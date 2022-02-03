Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ASH traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.07. 22,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

