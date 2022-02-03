ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $686.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $752.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.79. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

