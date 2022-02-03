Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

